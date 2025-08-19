Schweizer: Putin ‘In a Pretty Desperate State,’ but ‘Both Sides Are Going to Have to Give’ to Get Peace

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” GAI President Peter Schweizer talked about Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Schweizer stated, “[I]f you’re going to have peace and a peace that lasts, both sides are going to have to give. … Of course, the devil is in the details, but I think Putin is, honestly, I think in a pretty desperate state.” And stated that due to the high casualty numbers on the Russian side, Putin will need to show something, such as territory it seized in 2014.

