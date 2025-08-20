Israeli Amb.: We Have Intelligence that Macron’s Palestinian Statehood Remarks Embolden Hamas to Keep Hostages

Video Source: Newsmax
Ian Hanchett

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said that Israel has intelligence that whenever French President Emmanuel Macron “makes a statement in favor of a Palestinian state, Hamas hardens its heart regarding our hostages.” And leaders in the West recognizing a Palestinian state where there isn’t one and isn’t going to be one, “encourages Hamas to harden their position in negotiations.”

Leiter stated, “[W]hat Emmanuel Macron is representing is a shattered morality. We have clear intel. that, every time the French President makes a statement in favor of a Palestinian state, Hamas hardens its heart regarding our hostages.”

He continued, “There’s a direct link between the leaders in the West recognizing Palestinian statehood, where there’s no state and there’s not going to be a state, west of the Jordan River — it encourages Hamas to harden their position in negotiations. There’s a direct link in our hostages being kept in those tunnels to the French leader’s remarks regarding Palestinian statehood.”

