Ossoff: There Will Be a ‘Reckoning’ for Private Prison Workers, Noem’s Staff

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) declared there would be a “reckoning” for the private prison companies’ staff running immigration detention facilities under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s direction.

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “You recently released a report as part of your Senate investigation into credible findings of human rights abuses in U.S. immigration detention. Let’s look at some of those numbers; 41 credible reports of physical and sexual abuse of individuals in U.S. immigration detention, 14 credible reports of mistreatment of pregnant women, 18 credible reports of mistreatment of children. When you put those numbers before your Republican colleagues, what defense do they have?”

Ossoff said, “Well, it’s indefensible. You know, the American people expect and deserve secure borders. They do not expect and support human rights abuses of people who are in us custody. And we have gathered more than 500 credible reports of serious human rights abuses in these Homeland Security Facilities. You know, there at some point is going to be a reckoning for all of this. These folks who are working at these private prison companies, who are on Kristi Noem staff right now, they are at some point going to have to testify under oath about what is happening in the facilities that they’re currently running. And, you know, their plan is to expand the scope of detention.”

