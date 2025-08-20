Scarborough: Gavin Newsom Attempts to Troll Trump Are ‘Quite Embarrassing’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) social media posts aimed at President Donald Trump were “quite embarrassing.”

Scarborough said, “You can see the Democrats are trying to find their footing and it’s quite embarrassing actually. I mean, Gavin Newsom I mean, have you seen what he’s doing online? And he’s like, just take a deep breath. Don’t don’t try to turn the ship 180 degrees. They don’t know what to do.”

He added, “I have a good idea. Instead of trying to make school Donald Trump talking to the camera about affordability. Talk about making groceries like, more, more affordable. Talk about what you’re going to do for housing. Talk about what you’re going to do for energy prices that continue to go up. We heard the congressman talk about energy prices skyrocketing in New Jersey yesterday. You know, don’t try, you know, as I’ve been saying, Donald Trump’s not on the ballot in 26. He’s not on the ballot in 28. Why try to drag Muhammad Ali into the ring when you get Chuck Wepner standing right in front of you? Wepner is a bleeder, he’s a bleeder, you want him. So why are you going after Donald? No, you are not running against Donald Trump. Go after Tweedledee and Tweedledum.”

