‘You Have to Give Credit Where Credit Is Due’: Stephen A. Smith Applauds Trump Peace Efforts

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith credited President Donald Trump for his efforts to end conflicts around the globe.

Smith acknowledged Trump had done “practically almost any administration has tried to do” regarding the issue.

“You know, I mean, it is kind of interesting if you look at Egypt, Ethiopia, if you look at Iran and Israel, if you look at all the varying — you know, Rwanda, if you look at the Congo, if you look at, you know, all these India, Pakistan, the seven separate conflicts, you would not have picked Donald Trump at the top of your list, Stephen A. Smith because we’ve had way too many conversations as the guy that is willing to expend the political capital with not much benefit for him politically,” FNC host Sean Hannity said. “But there’s a lot of downside. There’s a lot of risk that people will scream failure, failure, failure. And he’s been successful seven times. I put that list up many, many times on this show. I’ll put it up again as you speak. But he’s been successful help playing a part.”

Smith replied, “What I have said to you, what I’ve argued and pushed back with you, is that a ceasefire, a pause in the conflict, is not the end of a war. So, I’ve — I’ve pushed back on you against that because sometimes there’s so many people fawning over Donald Trump that they negate to make that point. But there is no doubt that he has done more than practically almost any administration has tried to do when it comes to ending conflicts around the world. And he’s put himself in a position where the political capital that he stands to gain isn’t necessarily that great.”

“So, his willingness to do so is obviously something that shouldn’t be ignored and something that should be, dare I say, applauded to some degree,” he added. Again, that doesn’t mean I like everything he does. You and I can argue back and forth about a few things, but in the end, you are absolutely right when you point out that there’s not much to gain for him in a lot of this. Yet, he engages anyway, and you have to give credit where credit is due.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor