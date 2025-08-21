Dem Rep. Dean: Trump Will Occupy City After City, Claim Emergency, Suspend Elections

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that former President Donald Trump will deploy National Guard in multiple cities to declare an emergency and suspend elections.

Dean said, “I wish that the president was actually serious about curbing crime in any city. I am in the region of Philadelphia, my beloved city. We struggle with crime. We struggle with gun violence. This president doesn’t give a damn about crime. He’s pulling a stunt tonight when he rides around with the National Guard. And it is extremely frightening that he will do this in other cities. My team is down in dc while I’m back in the district and they said where the National Guard is, is so odd and inept. they’re not able to do law enforcement. they’re at Union Station, they’re on the Mall. This is a show for the president. This is not serious about mothers who care about crime, mothers who care about gun violence. a”

She added, “This is not a president who’s serious about crime. He’s serious about a show. And my fear is what you just suggested that he will do this in city after city. I had a town hall last night at a senior retirement community, a terrific group of more than 100 seniors. and this was one of the questions they asked. is it possible that he is going to do this in city after city in order to then say, you know what, the country is too dangerous, I’m in power here and we don’t have to have elections.”

