Bruni: ‘We Have Too Much Urban Crime’ and Dems Seem Soft on It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer and Duke University Professor of the Practice of Journalism and Public Policy Frank Bruni said that “we have too much urban crime. It is true that we have too much of it in Washington, D.C.,” President Donald Trump is “putting his finger on a problem that people rightly care about,” and while Trump’s way of solving it is incorrect, Democrats haven’t responded in a way that doesn’t make them appear soft on crime.

Bruni began by saying that you can’t conclude or prove anything about the effectiveness of Trump’s actions in Washington, D.C. based on one week, adding, “I would love to meet the statistician who would extrapolate from one week and say, this is a sustainable solution, by the way, it ends after 30 days.”

He continued, “But, … can I say one other thing? It is, to give Trump credit of a sort, it’s an act of political genius, because it is true that we have too much urban crime. It is true that we have too much of it in Washington, D.C., right? But he — so, he’s putting his finger on a problem that people rightly care about, but then he responds in such an overzealous, performative, and provocative way, the Democrats have to say something about it. But they have to figure out how to say something about it without seeming to be soft on crime, and you may have noticed they’re not so dexterous with this stuff lately, Democrats, right?”

