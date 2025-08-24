Christie: Vance ‘Got Caught Telling the Truth’ — Trump Is Running Bolton Probe

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump was “running” the investigation into former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Vice President JD Vance said, “In the very early stages of an ongoing investigation into John Bolton, I will say we will let that investigation proceed. We are investigating Ambassador Bolton, but if they ultimately bring a case, it will be that they determine he has broken the law. We’re going to be careful about that. We’re going to be deliberate about that because we don’t think we should throw people, even if they disagree with us politically, maybe even if they disagree with us politically, you shouldn’t throw people willy-nilly in prison.”

Host Jonathan Karl said, “I counted three times where he used the word we. We are in the early stages. We are investigating, we are going to be deliberate. Does the vice president have a role in a criminal investigation?”

Christie said, “Constitutionally not to the best of my knowledge, but, look, let’s face it, the president said earlier in that video you showed, you didn’t show this piece, where he said he’s the chief federal law enforcement officer of the United States. Donald Trump sees himself as the person who gets to decide everything, and he doesn’t care about any separation. In fact, he absolutely rejects the idea there should be separation between criminal investigations and the politically elected leader of the United States. This is much different than it’s ever been run before. But, look, let me say candidly to the American people who are watching, you were told this. You were told that this was what he was going to do, and not by me, but by Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. He told you he was going to do this, that he was going to have a Justice Department that acted as his personal legal representation, and that is what they’re doing. JD Vance just, quite frankly, got caught telling the truth because they are running it.”

