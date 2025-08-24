Rahm Emanuel: Trump Has Put Boots on the Ground in American Cities, Never Overseas

Sunday, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) said that President Donald Trump has only deployed the U.S. military “in American cities, never overseas.”

Host Dana Bash said, “CNN’s new reporting is that President Trump has a detailed plan that has been in the works for weeks to send the National Guard into Chicago, as the former mayor of the Windy City. What’s your reaction?”

Emanuel said, “Well, first, I think everybody should take a step back and realize that as a commander-in-chief over his two terms, he is only deployed and put boots on the ground in American cities, never overseas. And just think about what that means as a country. Second, if he gave his speech in Iowa, he said, I hate Democrats, and this may be the reflection of that. I think the core issue here is, look, crime is coming down, specifically violence. But there’s a persistent problem, which is carjacking.”

He added, ‘In fact, a dodge individual in D.C. was a victim of an attempted carjacking. There’s technology actually to deal with that problem. It hasn’t dropped as much as homicides and shootings. That’s where the federal government can work with cities and work with mayors and work with county officials to actually reduce carjackings, which are the bigger problem in cities and the persistent problem in that area. And lastly, I think, look, the attack here is also in the area of prosecutions. And they should the U.S. attorney’s offices across the country should get back to prosecuting gun crimes in cities and states across the country, unlike what’s happening in D.C.”

