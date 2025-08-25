Carney: California Intentionally Raising Gas Prices on Its Citizens to Push EVs

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about California’s energy policy.

Carney said that California has high gas prices in part due to its high regulations on refining, high taxes, and opposition to pipelines, and added, “I don’t think it’s accidental. I think they want gasoline to be super-expensive in California, because it forces people to consider electric vehicles.”

