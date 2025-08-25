CNN’s Wild: Chicago ‘Still Struggles with Violence’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild said that there have been drops in carjackings, robberies, and other major crime categories in Chicago, “But the city still struggles with violence.”

Wild began by noting that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have strongly criticized the plan to send the National Guard to the city and played video of and reported on criticism of the plan from Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez where Vasquez stated sending in the National Guard won’t do anything, and is just about the appearance of acting.

She also stated, “Vasquez points out there are residents who may welcome the National Guard. City data shows double-digit drops in several major crime categories, including carjackings and robberies. But the city still struggles with violence. So far this year, 262 people have been murdered and more than 1,200 have been shot.”

Wild then said one resident she spoke to supported Trump’s strategy and played video of the resident saying that crime is an issue and people deserve better on crime.

Wild further stated that leaders in Illinois say that they haven’t heard anything from the federal government and these officials argue that the lack of federal coordination shows that the federal government’s efforts are insincere and said that she asked Pritzker if he’s reached out to the White House and that Pritzker told her he has no reason to do so. Wild concluded that there isn’t any line of communication between the feds and local officials.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett