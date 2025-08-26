Conway: Trump’s Actions Just Like ‘What Happened with Hitler’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” anti-Trump political commentator George Conway said that during his second term, President Donald Trump was acting like a fascist dictator, including Francisco Franco and Adolf Hitler.

Host John Berman said, “So there’s floating this idea of an investigation into Chris Christie. There is the actual federal investigation into former national security advisor John Bolton, the search of his home, which you witnessed firsthand down the street from your home in Bethesda. What do you see as going on here?”

Conway said, “This is not America. This is not healthy. This is, and I hate, you know, people don’t want to reach this conclusion, this is authoritarianism. We have never seen anything like this in America. Everybody else in the entire world — I’ve traveled to Europe twice this year — people were watching out there because they understand history. And they’re seeing in America things that happened. I was in Spain. They’re seeing what happened with Franco. In Europe, they’re seen what happened with Hitler, this is how it’s done.

He added, “It’s time for Americans to wake up. This is serious. Donald Trump, they may people may laugh at him because he is he appears to be such a clown, but he’s profoundly dangerous because he has the power prosecution.”

