Democrats Keep Falling for Trump’s Traps

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about stances by Democrats in response to Trump policy.

Marlow said, “Democrats have been tricked into taking the side of criminals, and they’re now pro-criminal…backing criminals over American citizens.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo