Stephen Miller: Democratic Party Is a ‘Domestic, Extremist Organization’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller blasted the Democratic Party for its opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to tackle crime in American cities.

According to Miller, the opposition party was a “domestic, extremist organization.”

“You know, Stephen, — I’ve been running a scroll of the names of people that have been shot and shot and killed, you can predict with pinpoint accuracy how many people on any given weekend are going to be shot and shot and killed in Chicago,” host Sean Hannity said. “They haven’t lifted a finger to solve the problem. You know, they’ve fallen into this defund, dismantle, re-imagine, no bail insanity. And now, Donald Trump wants to help and they’re mad at him?”

Miller replied, “Look, we discussed this last time I was on your show. The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gangbangers, and illegal alien killers and terrorists. The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization. Look at Chicago. They’ve shut down the police department. They’ve handcuffed law enforcement. And as President Trump says, they have turned the streets of Chicago into a bloody killing field. Here in Washington, D.C., before President Trump launched the federal law enforcement liberation in D.C., there was a murder on the streets of this town every other day, body after body after body after body. That was Washington, D.C.”

“Residents were afraid to go to restaurants,” he continued. “They were afraid to go into entire neighborhoods. They were getting carjacked right and left, robbed and beaten. That was Washington, D.C. Now we’re two weeks homicide free. The safest this city has ever been in its entire history. And the Democrats, instead of jumping up and down and saying, “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for saving our lives. Thank you for saving our cities. Thank you for scrubbing away all the graffiti, the trash, the homeless encampments, the druggies.” Instead of cleaning up the city, instead of thanking him for that, they’re saying, ‘President Trump, how dare you save our lives? How dare you save our children? How dare you save our city?'”

“The Democrat Party, Sean, that exists today — it disgusts me,” Miller added. “I do not recognize that party, Sean.”

