Carjacking Suspect Arrested in D.C.: They Always Release Me

During a ride-along with U.S. Marshals in Washington D.C., Fox News National Correspondent Alexis McAdams spoke to a man who was arrested during the ride-along who she said was wanted “in connection with an armed carjacking in Maryland” who stated that he’s going to be released after three days and the same thing always happens.

The suspect said, “The judge is — then he’s going to say, we’re going to put him on a three-day hold. Then once the three-day hold is up, ain’t nobody never shows up.”

He continued, “I’ve done been over to the D.C. jail six times for this same warrant, they never show up. D.C. jail has to release me. They release me. It’s the same thing every [expletive bleeped] time. The same thing, every time.”

