Glaude: People Are ‘So Selfish’ They Don’t Care Trump Is a Threat to Democracy

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that voters were “so selfish” that they didn’t care that President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

Glaude said, “So, we try to describe that as a threat to democracy, but we think that’s too abstract a way of kind of getting at that reality. We know that what is happening very clearly is that Donald Trump is trying to destroy any space, agency, institution that cultivates a critical capacity, that allows for him to be held to account, that he can be free to do anything he wants because he’s the president. I think that might be a paraphrase of a quote. Right? And so, I think part of what we’re describing here, and we tried to do it over the course of, and you’ve been trying to pull the through line, and we were trying to use democracy as the way to do it.”

He added, “But perhaps because we’re so broken as a society, we’re so selfish as a society that what we have to do is just talk about, speak to self-interest. Your life is in danger because of all of this, that you’re not safe because of all of this. And maybe that will strike a chord because the broader issue around democracy itself doesn’t seem to be getting enough traction. Maybe it’s like your very way of living is in danger because of all of the stuff that’s falling apart because Donald Trump thinks he alone should rule and govern the country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN