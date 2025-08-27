Marlow Offers Solutions: Open Asylums, Diagnose Trans as Mental Disorder, More Armed Security

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the shooting in Minneapolis and mass shootings.

Marlow stated, “We need to take guns, probably from the trans, provided that there is a legit process…we need to have armed security guards. … Open up the asylums, start diagnosing the trans stuff as a mental disorder as fast as humanly possible.”

