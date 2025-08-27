The Extremely Online Killer: Trans Murderer Displayed Internet Cliches on Weapons, Ammo

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the shooting in Minneapolis.

Marlow said the shooter had “a lot of Internet slogans. So, this is a person who’s extremely online. … And this person’s life is spent on the Internet and you can see it with the obsession over Internet phraseology, Internet memes that was a part of the ritual that took place before the mass murder.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo