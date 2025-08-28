Dem Rep. Frost: ‘We’re Going to See an Uptick in Gun Violence’ Under Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said that “we’re going to see an uptick in gun violence” under President Donald Trump.

Frost said, “As someone who’s been in this movement since I was 15 years old, over ten years now, I do believe that our movement is as strong as it’s ever been. That’s how we got the Safer Communities Act. That’s how we got the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. And that’s how over the last three years we’ve seen gun violence go down.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, I do think we’re going to see it reverse because President Trump stopped the office, completely got rid of it on day two, is canceling all the grants, even mental health grants for schools. And so I think we’re going to see an uptick in gun violence under this administration. But the thing that gives me hope, and the thing that I hope gives everyone hope, is that our movement is strong, and we’re going to keep fighting for a country where hopefully we’ll one day be free of gun violence.”

Frost added, “More than 90% of this country wants universal background checks, more than two-thirds of this country wants to ban assault weapons. It’s bipartisan.”

