Weingarten: ‘We Have to Fight for a Nationwide Assault Weapons Ban’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten called for a “nationwide assault weapons ban.”

Weingarten said, “What I say to parents is that every single teacher in the United States of America is thinking about today, how in classrooms, to make kids safe and welcome, how to find a way to create that connection so that kids feel safe and welcome. That’s what every teacher is doing.”

She continued, “That’s our first instinct. Our second instinct, though, is to beg the country, do not normalize school shootings, do not normalize mass killings. We now have more guns on the streets than we have people.”

She added, “The principal cause of death for kids is these kinds of killings. We need to find ways. I agree with Amy Klobuchar, Senator Klobuchar, we have to fight for a nationwide assault weapons ban. Part of that fight is to create a culture that human life means more than a gun culture. And we know that hunters are with us. We know that responsible gun owners are with us. But we can’t normalize this. Teachers will do everything in our power to make this a good school year. But everyone is traumatized today.”

Weingarten concluded, “We have to have the national conversation around a set of relief or policies that we know will work. And a national assault weapons ban would work.”

