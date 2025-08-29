NPR’s Yousef: Trans People Being ‘Vulnerable’ May Make Them ‘Susceptible to Online Radicalization’ in Ways Others Aren’t

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” NPR Domestic Extremism Correspondent Odette Yousef responded to commentary on the Minneapolis shooter being transgender by stating that the “trans community in the U.S. is vulnerable” and that might lead to them being “susceptible to online radicalization in ways others may not be.” But statistics don’t show that transgender people disproportionately commit mass shootings.

Co-host Ailsa Chang asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:45] “I also want to mention that there’s been a lot of discussion among some conservatives and the media about how the shooter’s gender identity may be relevant here. What do the researchers that you’re talking to — what are they saying about that?”

Yousef responded, “So, in a 2020 court order, it was noted that the shooter — born a male — identifies as a female. Now, the numbers simply don’t bear out the idea that trans people are disproportionately responsible for mass shootings in the U.S. But the trans community in the U.S. is vulnerable, and that could, potentially, make them susceptible to online radicalization in ways others may not be.”

