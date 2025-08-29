Waters: Invoke the 25th Amendment — ‘Something’s Wrong’ with Trump

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said it was time for the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “This is flagrant. This is something that the president has decided to do be damned the Constitution of the United States, where an independent agency is under attack. He wants to control the Fed. He wants to be able to determine interest rates. He wants to be able to have the people on the governing board that will do exactly as they are told. This is extraordinarily dangerous. This is the makings of a dictator who is trying to control the entire economy.”

She continued, “This stands to basically upend the entire economy.”

Waters added, “As far as I’m concerned, we have to move very aggressively. It is not about, you know, lingering and trying to think that maybe the courts will help us. I want, even though I know it may not happen, the cabinet that he’s appointed, a bunch of his sycophants who probably won’t do what I would recommend. It is time to call for Article 25 of the Constitution of the United States of America to determine his unfitness, to determine that something’s wrong with this president. I would suggest that we move very aggressively to talk about the danger to this country and to our democracy and not play around with this, because this is absolutely one of the most destructive things that this president could do.”

