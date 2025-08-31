Dem Rep. Khanna Promises ‘Explosive’ Epstein Presser This Week

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) were planning an “explosive” press conference for Wednesday.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Staying on this issue of transparency, let’s talk about the dispute related to the files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Congress left town early without voting on your bipartisan bill, which would basically call for the release of all the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Do you think when Congress is back, the bill will go to the floor and it will pass?”

Khanna said, “I’m very confident it will. I spoke to Congressman Massie. You had us both on a few weeks ago. We will have the petition live on September 2. We have all 212 Democrats committed to signing it. He has 12 Republicans, only six of them have to sign it.”

Khanna said, “What will be explosive is the September 3 press conference that both of us are having with 10 Epstein victims, many who have never spoken out before. They’re going to be on the steps of the Capitol. They will be telling their story, and they will be saying clearly to the American public that they want the release of the Epstein files for full closure on this matter.”

