Wes Moore: Trump Deploying National Guard in Cities Is ‘Completely Performative’

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in cities by deploying the National Guard was “completely performative.”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “You have to admit, governor, that there are people out there who don’t feel safe. And you can tout what you have done, but that is a real problem to people.”

Moore said, “My heart breaks for anybody who is coming up in our community and doesn’t feel safe in their own neighborhood because I know what that feels like. I would love more federal support. But federal support on things that actually make sense and not things that are performative. ”

Raddatz said, “You’re talking about, clearly talking about the National Guard, and you’re saying that’s performative. ”

Moore said, “The National Guard is completely performative. The National Guard is not even trained for it.”

He added, “As the commander in chief of the Maryland National Guard, you know, I am not just deeply respectful, but very cognizant of the skill sets that our National Guards bring. The national discard is not trained for municipal policing. You know who is trained for municipal policing? Things like local law enforcement and things like FBI agents and ATF agents who, by the way, in the President’s proposed budgets, actually cut funding for them.”

Raddatz said, “And yet one of the things that they’re trying to do in D.C. with the National Guard is have them back up local law enforcement.”

Moore said, “They’re picking up trash.”

