CNN Medical Analyst: Americans Should ‘Not Trust’ HHS Leadership

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Monday on “News Central” that Americans should not trust Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “So, if we’re headed now in a direction where we can’t trust these agencies as they’re being dismantled and, you know, we have these reports that by next month there is going to be some kind of report that attempts to tie vaccines to autism, for example, and stuff that isn’t actually based in science, who should Americans then rely on for health guidance?”

Reiner said, “That is easy. Americans need to rely on their physicians and Americans need to rely on what the groups, the professional groups in the United States, like the American Association of Pediatrics and American College of Gynecology — the kind of guidance that we hear from these professional groups, you know, ultimately, the the nation’s doctors and health care providers are really the boots on the ground.”

He continued, “And, you know, my colleagues around, around this country have devoted their lives to protecting the health of their patients and their communities. And these are the people that Americans should go to for information.

Reiner added, “If you’re pregnant and you want to know whether you should be vaccinated, talk to your obstetrician. If you’re wondering this flu season and COVID season, whether you should vaccinate your kids, talk to your pediatrician. These people have spent their lives taking care of America, and these are the people that most, most Americans trust. And these are the people that Americans should continue to trust. Do not trust, in my opinion, the leadership of HHS.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN