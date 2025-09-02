Chicago Alderman: Johnson Keeps Blaming GOP While He Ignores Dangerous Migrants

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez responded to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blaming Republican states for gun violence in the city by remarking that he’s surprised Johnson didn’t blame the other things he usually uses to deflect blame for the problems in Chicago and that Johnson has refused to work to remove migrants who are dangerous in the city.

Lopez said, “I’m actually quite surprised he didn’t blame the Confederacy, Richard Nixon, or colonialism for why we have all the problems in the city of Chicago, because those are also his go-tos.”

Lopez continued, “We have serious problems with individuals who are committed to a lifestyle that only leads in death and destruction. We’ve seen where 2,000 high-priority targets were shipped here from Texas who were granted asylum at the border by the previous administration, who they vetted and identified as threats, not only to our city, but to our country. And we have missed every opportunity to work with the federal government to remove those individuals from our streets. Now, rather than signing a protection order against the federal government, we should be working with Donald Trump to see how we can find some commonality and focusing on how to make the Chicago streets safe again.”

