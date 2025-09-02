Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Pritzker Is ‘Correct’ — Trump Is Trying to Stop 2026 Election

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) is “correct” that President Donald Trump was attempting to stop the elections in 2026.

Sunday on CBS, Pritzker said, “The other aims are that he’d like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections. He’ll just claim that there’s some problem with an election, and then he’s got troops on the ground that can take control if, in fact, he’s allowed to do this.”

Cabrera asked, “Congressman, do you think that’s a legitimate concern?”

Krishnamoorthi said, “Unfortunately, I think the governor is correct in being concerned about these possibilities. We just haven’t — we’re going into dangerous waters, uncharted waters right now, where a president is potentially willing to do anything to distract attention from the very real problems plaguing his presidency. We have to stand up and speak out wherever we can and in whatever manner to prevent him. I should just say one thing, which is, if this happens, if the troops are deployed, people have every right to speak out and express themselves, but they need to do so peacefully. Because remember, we can’t fall for the bait. We can’t somehow respond in a way which would give Trump further justification for harsher measures, which is exactly what I think he wants.”

