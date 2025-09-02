Marlow: Why I’m Devastated That Jerry Nadler Is Stepping Down

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jerry Nadler’s retirement.

Marlow stated, “This is one that is devastating, absolutely devastating for me and that is Jerry Nadler is stepping down. … Nadler is amongst my favorite characters at Breitbart News. He is by far the shortest Congressman, he has a reputation for being particularly stinky, he stank.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo