Cruz: Pritzker Is a ‘Disgusting, Racist Bigot’

Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) was a “disgusting, racist bigot.”

Tuesday at a new conference, Pritzker said, “In a circumstance where they’re simply celebrating their heritage, they shouldn’t be interrupted in this way. This is the aim of this government. They don’t actually care if you’re here and undocumented, they just care if your skin color is a little off of theirs and that you’re Latino, they’re going to just target you. All of us need to speak up and speak out about the assault on just regular residents who are following the law, who are going to work, paying their taxes, who’ve been around in our city for ten, 20, 30 years. We ought to be protecting those people. And if they want to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, they ought to be able to do that without being terrorized by ICE.”

Cruz said, “Yeah, look, I got to say, I had not heard that particular clip. Chris, you really know how to piss me off. What a disgusting, racist bigot J.B. Pritzker is. You and I are both Latino and listen, I don’t want to get between J.B. Pritzker and the Domino’s Pizza line, but I’ll tell you what I am willing to get between is him and his open doors for every human trafficker, every drug trafficker, every MS13 and Tren de Aragua gang member.”

