Oregon A.G.: If Trump Wins on Tariffs, Dem POTUS Will Declare Climate Emergency, Maybe Have Oil Tariffs

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield (D) stated that if President Donald Trump is successful in his legal battle to use emergency powers to implement tariffs, then when a Democrat becomes president, “we’re going to have an emergency on climate change and maybe we’ll start putting tariffs on oil.”

Rayfield said, “I wish that we could sit here and have a real, candid conversation with Republicans who support this and say, listen, we’re going to get a Democratic president in here soon, and what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. And once we start doing this, we’re going to have an emergency on climate change and maybe we’ll start putting tariffs on oil.”

He continued, “These are the type of things — I don’t think that’s good for our country. We want to have co-equal branches of government, not so much power resting in the presidency.”

