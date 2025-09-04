CHECK MATE: Marlow Says ‘Gun Bans for Trans’ Is a Win/Win for Trump

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about banning guns for transgender people.

Marlow said, “So, test the Democrats with that, let’s bring it up, let’s see what they say, because we don’t let everyone with mental illness get guns, so let’s add that to the group and let’s see what they say. Because they’re in between a rock and a hard place, they can say, no, we want the trans to be able to get assault rifles and so then it shows that they are really cool with people having assault rifles. Or they can say, we subscribe, we’re in on it.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo