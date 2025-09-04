Homan: ‘Damn Straight’ We’re Targeting Sanctuary Cities

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Trump border czar Tom Homan explained why so-called sanctuary cities were a target for the Trump administration’s illegal alien deportation efforts.

According to Homan, the problem was more present in sanctuary cities than in those that do not offer that same policy.

“Damn straight — we’re going to flood the zone,” Homan said. “We don’t have that problem in Florida, where Governor DeSantis is requiring every sheriff and chief to work with us. We don’t have that problem in Texas. We have the problem in sanctuary cities, so where are we going to put majority of our resources? In sanctuary cities, because we know we have a problem. We know public safety threat, illegal aliens are released from the jails every single day, which makes it dangerous for the community, makes it dangerous for the officers, makes it dangerous for the alien because anything can happen on the street arrest.”

He continued, “You would think they’d let us in the jail to arrest that public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail where we know weapons aren’t involved. But yeah, we’re sending a bunch of resources to sanctuary cities, and look, we’re hiring 10,000 more officers. Where are most of them going? Sanctuary cities, because that’s where the problem is. We’re going to send our firefighters to the biggest fires, and those fires are in the sanctuary cities.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor