Marlow: Kennedy Again Proves Haters Wrong, Dunks on Democrats All Day on Hill

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s testimony before the Senate.

Marlow said, “[H]im pointing out that we’ve got chronic disease is a big deal and that is uncomfortable for all of these people. This is the nature of, if you’ve been in charge for a very long time and things are getting worse on your watch, you are responsible.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo