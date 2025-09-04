Redfield: I’d Like to See RFK ‘More Aggressively Embrace the Value of Vaccines’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield stated that he doesn’t think HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is anti-vaccine, but “I would like to see him more aggressively embrace the value of vaccines.”

Redfield began by saying, “I’m of the view that vaccines are probably one of the most important gifts of modern science to medicine and we need to embrace them. So, I think we should start with that. It’s not anti-vaccine or pro-vaccine. I happen to be of the view that I don’t think Secretary Kennedy is anti-vaccine. I do believe he’s for transparency and honest discussion about what we know about vaccines in terms of their safety and efficacy. And I think some of that has been sort of skirted through over the last couple years.”

Redfield added that he feels safe under Kennedy, but “I understand a lot of the controversies and a lot of the way people act. I thought the hearing today was very unfortunate” due to a lack of dialogue.

Redfield further stated that there is “no evidence” linking vaccines, and autism and he’s “not of the view that Kennedy [in] 2025 thinks that the key to autism is vaccines. I know there’s a history behind this, and that’s always a problem when you have a history. I would like to see him more aggressively embrace the value of vaccines.”

