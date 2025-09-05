Duckworth: IL Cities Won’t Cooperate with ‘These Fake ICE Warrants’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) discussed potential forthcoming immigration enforcement crackdowns in the Chicago area said that President Donald Trump is trying to create conditions where he can “unilaterally occupy the streets of our cities and interfere in the next election,” and cities in Illinois have been clear that they “will not cooperate with DHS and ICE unless there is a federal warrant, not one of these fake ICE warrants, but a federal warrant.”

While discussing speaking with federal officials about possible immigration crackdowns in Illinois, Duckworth said, “Overall, the city of North Chicago and the surrounding communities have made it clear to their law enforcement officers that they will not cooperate with DHS and ICE unless there is a federal warrant, not one of these fake ICE warrants, but a federal warrant. And that they’re not going to participate [in] and support ICE actions in basically harassing and intimidating everyday people on the streets of our cities.”

She added that “this President is setting the conditions so that he can actually unilaterally occupy the streets of our cities and interfere in the next election, do what he wants.”

