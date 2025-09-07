Thomas Massie: Epstein Likely Had ‘Intelligence Ties to Our CIA’

Sunday on ABC’s This Week,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said the public would be shocked to learn Jeffrey Epstein probably had “intelligence ties to our CIA.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “Congressman Massie, let me begin with you and get your response to Speaker Johnson. He says you’ve been misled. He also suggested at one point this week seemed to suggest that Donald Trump, President Trump, was an informant to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein.”

Massie said, “Now, I don’t know if the speaker misspoke when he said that Donald Trump was an informant. The lawyers for the victim said that Donald Trump had been helpful in 2009 in their case by giving them information. But being an informant implies some formal connection and ongoing relationship with the FBI. I don’t know what that’s all about. I think the speaker needs to clarify that. And if it’s a hoax, why was Donald Trump an informant to a hoax?”

Stephanopoulos said, “Why do you think, Congressman Massie, the president is resisting the release?”

Massie said, “I think it’s going to be embarrassing to some of the billionaires, some of the donors who are politically connected to his campaign. I also think Democrats are going to be implicated in this, Democrat donors. When you get to the billionaire level a lot of these folks give to both parties anyway. There are probably intelligence ties to our CIA, maybe to other foreign intelligence and the American people would be shocked, I think, to know that our intelligence agency was working with a pedophile who was running a sex trafficking ring. So these are the reasons, I think, that they are resisting this. But, you know, we can’t avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men.”

