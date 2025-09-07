Wes Moore: Trump’s ‘Threat’ to Chicago Is ‘Embarrassing and Performative’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump’s social media post about the National Guard coming to Chicago is a “threat” that was both “embarrassing and performative.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “It seems like the former president is not backing down. In fact, I want to show you a post. This was posted yesterday. President Trump shared this on his social media account directed at Chicago, and quote, I love the smell of deportations in the morning and Chicago about to find out why it is called the Department of War. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called it a threat. Would you call this a threat?”

Moore said, “I call it a threat. I would call it embarrassing and performative. I want to be clear about some of the stats. When people talk about how we watched a decrease because of the National Guard, let’s be clear, the National Guard is responsible during this occupation for 744 cubic yards of mulch spread, 886 bags of trash collected, 270 feet of fence painted. You know what we don’t have stats on? How many guns has the National Guard seized? How many drug busts has the National Guard done?”

Welker said, “Yet crime is down in D.C.”

Moore said, “As it is in Baltimore. In fact, if you look the the crime numbers in Baltimore they’re down as the same percentage and we did not have to ask the citizen soldiers it give up their lives and ask the American people to pay well over a million dollars a day to have fences painted.”

