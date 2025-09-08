Crockett: Trump Administration Protects ‘Pedophiles,’ ‘Criminals’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s administration was protecting pedophiles and criminals.

Witt said, “So the Justice Department asked a federal judge overseeing the case to deny request from NBC News, unsealing the names of two Epstein associates who received six figure payments from him in 2018. That’s two days after the Miami Herald began reporting about his 2008 plea deal. Prosecutors in 2019 said Epstein had helped protect both associates from prosecution in that plea deal. The DOJ then cites privacy concerns for not making their names public. but I’m curious response to that because aren’t there names already out there?”

Crockett said, “I would assume so, but it it shows you the lengths that this administration will go to protect pedophiles, to protect criminals. I mean, I don’t know what the American people thought they were going to get when they decided to elect the 34 count convicted felon but their privacy, give me a break. You’re talking about if you paid any attention to any of these survivors, you’re talking about women that are consistently suffering because of what they endured and Epstein is gone.”

She added, “Everyone needs to be held accountable. And if these women have had to struggle with the nightmares and the hate now that they’re getting and the hate that they got before, then gosh darn it, if you ended up with a payday, I’m sorry, but you get what’s coming to you.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN