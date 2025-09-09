Ron Johnson: 10% Tariff Hasn’t Caused Damage I Feared, Uncertainty Is Damaging, Congress Should ‘Claw Back’ Power

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that the “damage I thought that might be done by the generalized tariff, that really hasn’t panned out. So, I think, overall, the generalized 10% tariff probably is not going to be particularly damaging. What’s damaging is just the instability of people not knowing” and he does think America’s trading partners are engaging in unfair practices. Johnson also said he wants “to see Congress claw back the authority it’s granted to successive administrations” on tariffs.

Johnson said, “[A]ll the damage I thought that might be done by the generalized tariff, that really hasn’t panned out. So, I think, overall, the generalized 10% tariff probably is not going to be particularly damaging. What’s damaging is just the instability of people not knowing what tariff rates are we going to be charged, are we going to be able to import goods for components to [manufacture] products that we export? That type of thing. So, I just want this settled. I want some certainty. I want some stability. And exactly what we end up with, whether the generalized tariffs or we continue with the trade wars and keep twisting our trading partners’ arms to provide fairer trade, which they don’t do. I understand what President Trump’s trying to accomplish here, and so many people, even those that are getting harmed by the tariffs in their business, are generally supportive of what President Trump is attempting to do, they just wish that they weren’t feeling the pain.”

He added, “I’d like to see Congress claw back the authority it’s granted to successive administrations, and exactly what that authority is, well, that’s what the Supreme Court is going to decide. So, get that decided, and then we can take it from there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett