Swalwell: Trump, GOP Attempting to ‘Normalize Violence’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers are attempting to “normalize violence” with the newly formed subcommittee to reinvestigate events surrounding the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “This idea that the real question about what happened on January 6 is a, quote, security failure. I think that is already an attempt to whitewash and reframe this. But then also when he says it’s time to finish the job, is the job he’s referring to investigating the investigators? Or is the job he’s referring to the violent coup?”

Swalwell said, “The job is to continue what Donald Trump started on January 6, which was to overthrow government to get rid of the rules we all play by so that he can complete his aspirations to be a dictator. However, we all saw with our own eyes what happened that day.”

He continued, “This is an effort to normalize violence, right? And when you’re trying to make Ashli Babbitt the hero and Mike Fanone, Harry Dunn, Sergeant Gonell the bad guys, Daniel Hodges the bad guy. You’re trying to normalize violence and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Swalwell added, “This is an effort to justify your own power and to set the stakes and the table, to perhaps take power again by normalizing such violence and we can’t let that be normalized.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN