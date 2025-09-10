MSNBC’s Tur: Charlie Kirk Is a ‘Divisive Figure, Polarizing, Lightning Rod, Whatever Term You Want to Use’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” the anchor said the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was “divisive” and “polarizing” while reporting on Kirk potentially being shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

Tur said, “We’re showing, by the way, our affiliate in Utah and the aftermath of the shooting, you can see people running away pretty quickly, as you would imagine they would do at gunshots. The FBI Director Kash Patel has weighed in on this. He just tweeted the following: ‘We’re closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and the investigation.’ Charlie Kirk is a divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you want to use. Why?”

NBC News political commentator Allan Smith said, “He’s one of MAGAs most prominent voices online. He hosts a near-daily podcast. He opines on almost everything. He’s been very closely aligned with the president since his initial run for office in 2015, 2016, and his ties to Trump really elevated his own brand.”

