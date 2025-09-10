‘We Don’t Know if This Was a Supporter Shooting Their Gun Off in Celebration’: MSNBC’s Dowd Claims ‘Hateful Words’ Led to Kirk Shooting

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” network senior political analyst Matthew Dowd raised the possibility that the apparent attempt on Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk’s life was a “supporter shooting their gun off in celebration,” adding it was “hateful thoughts” leading to “hateful words” regarding the shooting.

Tur said, “Matthew, I’m going to bring you in on this. Talk to me about the environment. You know, we are, there are-, reports of exactly what happened are not confirmed yet. But talk to me about the environment in which a shooting like this happens.”

Dowd said, “Yeah. And again, I emphasize what you just emphasized, we don’t know any full details of this. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, so we have no idea about this. But following up with what was just said, he’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

He added, “And I think that’s the environment we’re in, that people just-, you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and then not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.”

