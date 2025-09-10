York: Step One to Fix Inner-city Crime Is Stop Letting Violent Criminals Out

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Washington Examiner Chief Political Correspondent Byron York talked about crime.

York said, “Well, the local authorities, in Charlotte and a lot of other places, should stop letting violent criminals out over and over and over again if they’re arrested for violent crimes. … They should change a lot of their ideology on this.”

