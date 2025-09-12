CNN’s Bash: Trump Is ‘Throwing a Rhetorical Grenade’ on America

Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host Dana Bash claimed President Donald Trump’s comments on Fox News about the racial left were a “rhetorical grenade” on the political discourse in the United States.

During a discussion about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, on Fox News, Trump said, “I’ll tell you something that’s going to get me in trouble but I couldn’t care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime. They don’t want to see crime. They’re saying, we don’t want these people coming in. We don’t want you burning our shopping centers. We don’t want you shooting our people in the middle of the street. The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy.”

Bash said, “I just want to reiterate this is on Fox and he is being asked on Fox, how do we come back together and his answer Kristen was throwing a rhetorical grenade on there. ”

She continued, “Because facts are important here, he is not wrong that there has been radicalization on the left. Anybody you talk to who is on the right, either in elected office or somebody like Charlie Kirk, they see it on their social media feeds, they hear it. But it is also true for people on the left they’re getting it from those on the right. It has resulted in some pretty unfortunate violence. Just one example Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, when a person went into their house, hit him on the head with a hammer.”

