Trump Says Memphis Is Next for Crime Crackdown

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump revealed Memphis was his administration’s next target in its bid to crack down on crime in American cities.

According to Trump, his decision was welcomed by Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) and Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

“I think maybe I’ll be the first to say it right now, again,” he said. “We’re going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply troubled. The mayor is happy. He is a Democratic mayor. The mayor is happy, and the governor of Tennessee, the governor is happy. Deeply troubled — we’re going to fix it like we did Washington. I would prefer to go to Chicago, I had a man head of a big, big railroad. They are doing a merger. I asked him, one of the largest train companies, maybe the largest, you can figure out who it is — Union Pacific. And he was in my office, and he started off 45 years ago with the railroad. Sir, I’m a railroader, that is the kind of guy, as opposed to a Wall Street guy, who destroys the railroad but is good financially. And he was a very impressive guy. I said, What do you think? Where do we go next as a city? We’re going to straighten out crime in the cities. He said, Sir, Memphis would be good because he’s on the board of FedEx. When I walk one block to my hotel, they put me in an armored vehicle with bulletproof glass to take me one block. He said it is so terrible. We’re going to Memphis, just announcing that now.

“National guard?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

Trump replied, “National Guard and anybody else we need, and by the way, we’ll bring in the military, too, if we need it, but National Guard. Memphis is a great music city, home of Elvis and everything else. I said to him, ‘Where else should we go? Where would you say?’ He said, ‘Sir, please do me a favor, St. Louis has been badly hit, very hard. He said, ‘Don’t lose Chicago. You are going to lose Chicago, it’s a great city, you’re going to lose Chicago.’ We have this loud Pritzker on every day … Does he realize last weekend he had 11 people killed and 28 wounded?

