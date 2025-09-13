FNC’s Ingraham: ‘In Their Laboratories of Radicalism and Hatred, Leftists Mixed the Lethal Toxin that Triggered This’

Friday, during her show’s opening monologue, Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham blamed years of demonizing Republicans for the tragic killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Ingraham said Democrats, including former President Joe Biden, lit a fuse that led to the incident earlier this week.

Transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Co-conspirators in hate. That’s the focus of tonight’s Angle. Of the many disturbing aspects of this week’s events is the fact that Charlie’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, didn’t act alone. He had help, or at least inspiration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?

KAMALA HARRIS (D), FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, I do

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the fascist chaos that’s been unleashed against us.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): So, when we say Donald Trump is a fascist, fascism, a huge component of fascism is uniting racism, bigotry, a form of racist nationalism.

GOV. TIM WALZ (D-MN): No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now the FBI, of course, as we just talked about revealed that the bullet casings found near the weapon included an anti-fascist message. Now it’s not a leap to believe, as I’ve said many, many times on this show that those words, MAGA Republicans are fascists. They’re dangerous, repeatedly and endlessly uttered by prominent individuals can come across like an order, or at least like an exhortation to act.

And Joe Biden, you know, he may be a doddering old fool, but his speech three years ago at Independence Hall helped light the fuse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), 46TH U.S. PRESIDENT: Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic, that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Afterward, the Angle tried to warn everyone.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They sent poor Biden out to do his angry man routine. Democrats are the ones doing the real damage to America. Theirs is a relentless assault on our bedrock principles, on the idea of a politically blind justice system, on our national sovereignty, on parental rights and education, on our right to free speech. This period of intimidation, recriminations, threats, having the military stand behind Biden like that. This isn’t going to end unless we end it, unless they are defeated politically.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Charlie understood this better than most, because he willingly, frequently, boldly put himself out there, and he went toe-to-toe with liberals, with Leftists, with anarchists, atheists. He gave them their chances to debate him, but they never won, and they still haven’t won.

He and I discussed possible fallout from the Left’s violent rhetoric many times on the show, including in this appearance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: They’re trying to provoke, I think conservatives and Republicans to do something that we shouldn’t do and that’s uncharacteristic. We have to remember we have to stay peaceful, because their language the Democrats are using seems to almost try to get Republicans and get grassroots activists just to say, I’m mad as heck, and I’m not going to take it any longer. You’re starting to see the Democrats really act as if it’s the last gasp of a dying regime.

We have to remember that the more that we focus on these issues, the more we organize, the more they’re going to be threatened, and their language, I’m afraid is only get more outrageous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It’s hard to even watch that now. In their laboratories of radicalism and hatred, Leftists mixed the lethal toxin that triggered this. Now, in the month before the Butler assassination attempt, Joe Biden planted the seed in the public consciousness that a threat needed to be neutralized. Call it a genuine threat, threat to our freedom, the greatest threat to democracy that was Donald Trump.

Now, the obvious inference is, this is such a grave danger that it needs to be stopped by any means necessary. That’s how Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh saw the situation. Of course, for years, Democrats, though, have refused to confront the lethal toxin they were brewing, and instead, it was just this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT (D-TX): Violence doesn’t come from Democrats, just to be clear, it is MAGA. It’s specifically MAGA faction.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): The greatest terrorist acts we’ve seen since 9/11 are not from foreign terrorists. They’re from home grown Right-wing extremist groups.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Republican Party has enhanced and embraced and encouraged violence, especially under the extreme MAGA cult of Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: More dehumanizing language, more lies, zero self-reflection. Now, they might wonder why a new YouGov poll found that almost two and a half times more Democrats than Republicans then believe violence can sometimes be justified to achieve political goals. 14 percent of Democrats, only 6 percent of Republicans. That same YouGov survey found that Democrats by a two to one margin believe it’s always or usually acceptable to celebrate the death of someone they oppose, 11 percent to 6 percent.

And of course, if you’re on social media, you’ve seen the most heinous, vile reactions to Charlie’s murder from Leftists from all walks of life, and some of the most disturbing reactions, I believe they came from professors and teachers. These people shouldn’t be within 100 yards of anyone wanting to learn.

Take this character, Melvin Earl Villaver, Jr. After Charlie was assassinated, he posted, today is one of the most beautiful days ever. This was such a beautiful day. Then he reacted to another comment that Charlie was an old looking 31-year-old by saying that racism and white supremacy age you. This is just despicable. After a wave of complaints, the president of the university condemned the comments as deeply inappropriate, but the non-tenured ghoul from Clemson University has still not been fired.

Look, these people, health care workers. This reveals more about them than it would ever reveal about anyone they were criticizing. And Senator Chris Murphy, who has just killed his presidential ambitions was egging this all on just a few days ago, before Charlie’s assassination.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Our only opportunity, our only chance to save our democracy is to fight fire with fire right now. We’re at a war right now to save this country, and so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Fight fire with fire. Do whatever is necessary. Well, we know what that means. We know what it meant to the people who carry out violence. After Butler, he knew how sad, young, confused, angry men could take that. They took it as a go command. Today, Nancy Pelosi brushed off the idea that Democrats bore any responsibility for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): People don’t have any intention of saying something that’s going to lead to something dangerous, but we cannot take responsibility for the minds that are out there and how they hear it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Last April, Charlie wrote on X about another poll that showed 48 percent of liberals said it would be at least somewhat justified to kill Elon Musk. Stunning. And 55 percent said the same about Donald Trump. None of us could believe it. Charlie decried this assassination culture, as he called it. That was infecting the Leftist mindset. The Left is being whipped into a violent frenzy, he wrote, any setback whether losing an election or losing a court case justifies a maximally violent response. This is the natural outgrowth of Left-wing protest culture, tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end, the cowardice of local prosecutors, school officials have turned the Left into a ticking time bomb. Tragically, Charlie was correct.

Now, it doesn’t matter that his suspected — suspected killer’s family was Republican or Mormon. Tyler Robinson loathed Charlie enough to kill him, and he had plenty of influential voices backing up his view that Charlie was a threat. So those individuals need to look at this picture of Erika, who was obviously in deep mourning.

So, Democrats, Leftists, radicals, ANTIFA, stop deflecting, stop damaging the country. Stop throwing your toxic brew around and start changing. And that’s the Angle.