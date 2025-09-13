Maher: ‘No Use For’ People Cheering Kirk Death, Saying We’re at War, Real Rift Is Those Who Want Speech and Those Who Don’t

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the assassination of Charlie Kirk and stated that he has no use for anyone mocking Kirk’s death or justifying it or for anyone now saying we’re at war and the real rift is “between the people, on both sides, who want a war and the people who don’t.”

Maher stated, “[H]e was shot under a banner that said, ‘Prove Me Wrong’, because he was a debater, and too many people think the way to do that, to prove you wrong, is to just eliminate you from talking altogether. So, the people who mocked his death or justified it, I think you’re gross. I have no use for you. The people who are saying now we’re at war, I have no use for you.”

He added, “I think the real war is not between left or right, it’s between the people, on both sides, who want a war and the people who don’t.”

Later, Maher said, “I think the only way this starts to get better is if both sides admit, okay, let’s not have this debate about who started it, let’s not have the debate about who’s worse, because, plainly, both sides do it now.”

Maher also stated that we don’t know the exact motive behind the Kirk assassination.

