Maher: ‘Racist’ for Dems to Be Soft on Crime to Cater to Black Voters

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that it is racist for Democrats to think that they need to adopt soft-on-crime policies in order to cater to black voters, and “It’s kind of saying we think the black people are the criminals.”

The Atlantic Staff Writer Tim Alberta stated, “Traditionally, Bill, Democrats representing urban areas had taken these sort of soft-on-crime policies, in part because they were afraid of alienating a core constituency, black voters. What’s interesting is that, even as polling has shown, clearly, that more and more black voters have advocated for tougher policing policies, many of these same Democratic politicians have remained very reluctant to get tougher on crime. Why? Because they’re afraid of alienating a different demographic, white liberals in the suburbs.”

Maher responded, “It’s so racist. It’s kind of saying we think the black people are the criminals. Some are. Not most.”

Daily Wire co-founder and “Ben Shapiro Show” host Ben Shapiro then stated, “Implicitly, the argument that we have to be soft on crime in order to get black votes, like black people want crime.”

Maher then cut in to say, “It’s racist.” Which Shapiro agreed with.

Maher added that incarceration is “certainly part of the solution.” But he doesn’t agree with using the National Guard.

