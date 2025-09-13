Marlow: Good to See Nonviolent, Grassroots Action Holding Horrible People Accountable

Saturday, on Newsmax TVs “Ed Henry The Briefing,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Marlow stated that the killer “would not have taken that shot if he did not expect to be celebrated and to be applauded and to be venerated in certain areas of our culture and our society, and particularly on the Internet.”

He added, “But the good news is, I love what we’re seeing in terms of grassroots activism, trying to get people who hold these unacceptable beliefs fired from their jobs so there is some consequence, there’s some judgment for people who harbor these horrific views, and they’re doing it in a nonviolent way.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo