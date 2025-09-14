Fetterman: Democrats Should Stop Calling Trump an Autocrat

Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. John Fetterman said his fellow Democrats needed to stop saying President Donald Trump was acting like an authoritarian ruler because he was elected.

Fetterman said, “I think we can’t just be well, Trump is always wrong or that we’re going to set the country on fire or whatever. That’s just not true either, of course. But, you know, when I represent a state like Pennsylvania that keeps you honest and you always can’t forget that a lot of Americans happen to disagree with you, that does not mean that they are fascists, or now they want to shred the Constitution.”

Host Manu Raju said, “When you hear some Democrats saying Trump is acting like an autocrat.”

Fetterman said, “Yeah, no, that’s the thing. If you actually compare him to an actual autocrat, that is not just that. Now, last night, for example, people were complaining, they were protesting about, oh, that’s Hitler. I think you just don’t ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler and those kinds of extreme things. Now, look what happened to Charlie Kirk. I mean, the man was shot. Now we have to turn the temperature down. It’s like we can’t compare people to these kinds of figures in history. And this is not an autocrat. This is a product of a democratic election.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN